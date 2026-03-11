Cold Spring, Minnesota native Gavin Pendergast is the first Minnesota high school graduate to punch his ticket to the NCAA Tournament this season after his Long Island University Sharks took down Mercyhurst in the Northeast Conference Tournament final on Tuesday night.

Although Pendergast is a Cold Spring native, he attended South St. Paul High School before heading to LIU. He also played for Bigg Nation Elite, which is a 17u team based in St. Paul.

A 6'4" sophomore with the Sharks, Pendergast's mother was a standout athlete at St. Cloud State University. Tina Schreiner-Pendergast is a member of the SCSU Hall of Fame after her basketball career (1997-2002) in which she finished as the second all-time leading scorer with the Huskies.

Long Island University will learn its tournament time and opponent on Sunday during the selection show, which airs at 5 p.m. on CBS.