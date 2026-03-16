The St. Cloud State men's basketball team saw their season end Sunday with a 61-55 loss to Minnesota-Duluth in Topeka, Kansas in the NCAA Division II 2nd round in the Central Regional. The Huskies led 30-22 at halftime but were outscored 39-25 in the 2nd half.

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The Huskies were led in scoring by Luke Winkel with 15 points and Wyatt Hawks with 14 points. The Huskies defeated Missouri Western in the 1st round 83-65 in Topeka, Kansas Saturday.

SCSU's season ends with a 26-7 record.