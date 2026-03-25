The Albany boys basketball team defeated Jackson County Central 85-49 Tuesday night in the Class AA State Tournament Quarterfinals at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Huskies led 41-23 at halftime and outscored JCC 44-26 in the 2nd half.

Top Scorers

Albany has won 9 straight games and improves to 25-6. The Huskies were led in scoring Tuesday night by Jaxson Austin with 18 points, Ashton Olson added 14 points and Braeden Justin had 10 points.

What's Next

Albany advances to play top seeded Goodhue at 6pm Friday night at Williams Arena in the Class AA State Semifinals. Albany is seeded #5 in the tournament. The Huskies are the defending Class AA State Champions.