St. John&#8217;s Football Stars Shine With Preseason All-American Honors

St. John’s Football Stars Shine With Preseason All-American Honors

photo - Andrew Ritter

St. John's football is receiving national recognition ahead of the 2025 season.  Three Johnnie seniors have been named to the preseason d3football.com 1st team All-American team.  The three are wide receiver Dylan Wheeler, tight end Joey Gendreau and defensive lineman Zach Frank.

Johnnies Ranked

St. John's football is ranked #5 in the d3football.com preseason poll.  Bethel is the only other MIAC school in the preseason top 25 poll.  The Royals are ranked #12.  North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1.

Season Opener

St. John's will start the 2025 season at home against Minnesota-Morris Saturday September 13 at 1 p.m.

 

Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: St. John's Football
Categories: college sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports