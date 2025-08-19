St. John's football is receiving national recognition ahead of the 2025 season. Three Johnnie seniors have been named to the preseason d3football.com 1st team All-American team. The three are wide receiver Dylan Wheeler, tight end Joey Gendreau and defensive lineman Zach Frank.

Johnnies Ranked

St. John's football is ranked #5 in the d3football.com preseason poll. Bethel is the only other MIAC school in the preseason top 25 poll. The Royals are ranked #12. North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1.

Season Opener

St. John's will start the 2025 season at home against Minnesota-Morris Saturday September 13 at 1 p.m.