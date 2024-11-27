Johnnie Football Team and Coach Receive MIAC Honors

St. John's quarterback Aaron Syverson has been named the MIAC Offensive Player of the Year and head coach Gary Fasching has been the MIAC John Gagliardi Coach of the Year.

Syverson has had a dominating season throwing for 3,559 yards and 43 touchdowns with just 4 interceptions.

This is the 7th time in 12 seasons Gary Fasching has won the MIAC Coach of the Year. 19 Johnnies have been named to the All MIAC Team:

-Junior safety Noah Arneson (Independence, Minn./Orono);

-Senior punter Spencer Ell (Morristown, Minn./Bethlehem Academy);

-Senior center Charlie Folkens (Rogers, Minn.);

-Senior defensive lineman Zach Frank (Lino Lakes, Minn./Centennial);

-Senior defensive lineman Landon Gallagher (Murieta, Calif./Vista Murrieta);

-Junior tight end Joey Gendreau (Shorewood, Minn./Minnetonka);

-Senior defensive lineman Isaac Hetland (Osakis, Minn.);

-Freshman cornerback Westin Hoyt (Forest Lake, Minn.);

-Senior guard Nick McKenzie (New London, Minn./New London-Spicer);

-Senior Marselio Mendez (St. Paul, Minn./Cretin-Derham Hall), as both a receiver and returner;

-Sophomore linebacker Aiden McMahon (Maple Grove, Minn.);

-Senior kicker Conor Murphy (Sioux Falls, S.D./O'Gorman);

-Senior offensive tackle Grant Peroutka (Rosemount, Minn.);

-Senior linebacker Hayden Sanders (Brooklyn Park, Minn./Champlin Park);

-Junior cornerback Blake Simonson (Waconia, Minn.);

-Junior running back Caden Wheeler (Andover, Minn.);

-Junior wide receiver Dylan Wheeler (St. Paul, Minn./Mounds View);

-Senior linebacker Cooper Yaggie (Breckenridge, Minn.).

The top seeded and 3rd ranked Johnnies will host #18 UW-La Crosse Saturday at noon in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.