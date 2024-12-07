Johnnie Football Drops Heart Breaker in NCAAs

The St. John's football team lost 41-38 Saturday in the NCAA Division III 3rd round to Susquehanna University of Pennsylvania in Collegeville. The game was tied at 17 at halftime and the River Hawks led by 7 going into the 4th quarter. Dominic Bourgeois made a 37-yard field goal as time expired to lift Susquehanna to the upset win.

Aaron Syverson threw for 466 yards and 5 touchdowns with no interceptions for St. John's. Riley Schwellenbach had 9 catches for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns, Marselio Mendez had 8 catches for 113 yards and 1 touchdown, Joey Gendreau had 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown and Dylan Wheeler had 10 catches for 71 yards and a score.

St. John's see their season end with a record of 11-1.