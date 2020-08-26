It Seems Like We Should Be More Excited For The NFL To Start [PODCAST]

The NFL season is set to kick off on September 10th, which is a little over two weeks away. At this point in a typical offseason, fans have seen multiple preseason games and are getting burnt out on constant training camp reports.

Lee Voss joined "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss his optimism of the season happening on time, the outlook for the Vikings this season- including the defensive backs and wide receivers, how COVID will affect fantasy football and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m.