It made sense on paper.

The Minnesota Vikings were just two seasons removed from an appearance in the NFC Championship game and seemingly one big piece away from being a true Super Bowl contender.

WHO WAS TRADED FROM THE VIKINGS FOR HERSCHEL WALKER?

In a trade that is considered by many to be the 'worst' in NFL history and perhaps professional sports history on October 12th, 1989, Vikings General Manager Mike Lynn sent five players (linebackers Jesse Solomon and David Howard, running back Darrin Nelson, cornerback Isaac Holt and defensive end Alex Stewart) and three draft picks to the Cowboys- a pretty reasonable return for the services of Walker at the time.

However, the Vikings attached conditional draft picks that would convey only if any of the five former Vikings were cut by the Cowboys. That's where things got ugly for Minnesota and its future.

The Cowboys surprised most pundits by cutting four of the players and trading Nelson to the Chargers after he refused to report to Dallas. That meant the Cowboys now owned the Vikings' first round pick in 1990, 1991 and 1992; its second round pick in 1990, 1991 and 1992, its third round pick in 1992 and its sixth round pick in 1990.

WHO DID THE COWBOYS DRAFT WITH WALKER PICKS?

On the Cowboys' side, the team used some of those draft picks on players such as running back Emmitt Smith, defensive back Darren Woodson and offensive lineman Russell Maryland, who all eventually helped the Cowboys to multiple Super Bowl wins in the 1990's.

Walker would play two seasons with the Vikings, who never made the postseason with him on the roster, before he signed with the Eagles as a free agent before the 1992 season.