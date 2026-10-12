The Central Minnesota Nordic Ski club is welcoming the mother of Jessie Diggins, the most decorated Nordic skier in U.S. Olympic history. Deb Diggins will be the featured speaker at the annual Nordic Ski Club fall meeting October 25 at Sartell Middle School Auditorium. Doors open at 6pm, the presentation with begin at 6:30pm. Parking is available in the school parking lot.

Topics to be Discussed

Molly Weyrens is the President of the Nordic Ski club of Central Minnesota. She joined me on WJON and says Deb Diggins will talk about what it was like to raise an Olympic athlete. She will also discuss Jessie's struggles with eating disorders and talk about why Nordic Skiing was a great choice for her daughter.

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Diggins Outdoor Background

Weyrens says the Diggins family were very involved with outdoor activities and spent a lot of time in the boundary waters canoe area. She says Jessie was a part of a very good high school Nordic Ski program in Stillwater.

Photo courtesy of Molly Weyrens Photo courtesy of Molly Weyrens

What the Central MN Nordic Ski Club is

The Nordic Ski club of Central Minnesota is a group of dedicated folks who want to spread the joy of skiing through lessons and events Weyrens says they are a resource for people looking for lessons and information about Nordic skiing. She says they also groom the Greystone, Riverside Park and North Loop trails during the winter season. Their big event is the Moonlight Ski at Quarry Park. Weyrens says they have 25 very active members but their membership can swell to 70 people.

Photo courtesy of Molly Weyrens Photo courtesy of Molly Weyrens

Membership Opportunities

Weyrens says interested skiers can sign up for membership at the event on October 25. Membership fees help with grooming, equipment, events and allow for great discounts at local ski shops. Cost of membership is $35 per family and $25 per individual. Ski swag will be available for those who sign up for memberships.

The Mission of the Nordic Ski Club

Weyrens explains the mission of the Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota is to connect the community to opportunities for Nordic skiing through programming, trail maintenance, grooming and education.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Molly Weyrens, click below.