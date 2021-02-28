Huskies Top Augustana, Head to NSIC Championship Game

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team squeaked out a close win over Augustana University to advance in the NSIC Tournament.

Augustana dropped the first couple of buckets to lead 4-0, but the Huskies rallied. After several lead changes, the Huskies led 18-16 after the opening quarter. In the second frame, St. Cloud led by as many as seven points before the Vikings clawed their way back. At the break, the advantage went to SCSU 33-32.

The Vikings opened up some space in the third quarter, outscoring the Huskies 18-13 to lead by four. That momentum continued for Augustana in the final quarter and with less than six minutes to play they led by 10. St. Cloud came back with a 20-7 run to win it 72-68.

Tori Wortz led the way for SCSU, racking up 18 points and four rebounds. Nikki Kilboten finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Brehna Evans added 14 points and four rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 12-4 overall and will have the opportunity to defend their NSIC title in the championship game against the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.