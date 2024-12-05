Johnnies/Bennies Both Win MIAC Openers

The St. Ben's and St. John's basketball teams both won their MIAC openers Wednesday night against St. Olaf. St. Ben's defeated St. Olaf 60-42 at Claire Lynch Hall while #23 St. John's knocked off St. Olaf 75-60 at Sexton Arena in Collegeville.

St. Ben's was led in scoring by Sophia Jonas with 18 points. She was the only Bennie to score in double figures. St. Ben's shot 46 percent from the field. The Bennies are 5-1 overall and will host Carleton Saturday at 1 p.m.

St. John's led by 4 at halftime and outscored St. Olaf 36-25 in the 2nd half. The Johnnies were led by Ryan Thissen with 27 points and both Blake Berg and Kooper Vaughn added 12 points. St. John's will host Carleton Saturday at 5 p.m.