12 Johnnies and Bennies Win at Augsburg

The St. John's and St. Ben's basketball teams both won at Augsburg in Minneapolis Wednesday night. St. John's led by 18 at halftime and held off Augsburg in the 2nd half to win 78-69. St. Ben's used a 2nd half surge to knock off Augsburg 63-44.

St. John's was led in scoring by Ryan Thissen with 27 points and Kyle Johnson added 19 points. The Johnnies shot 50% from the field and 41% from 3-point range. St. John's is 15-2 overall and 8-0 in the MIAC. The Johnnies are off until Wednesday, January 29 when they play at St. Olaf at 7:30.

St. Ben's trailed by 1 at halftime but outscored Augsburg 33-13 in the 2nd half to earn the win. The Bennies were led by Megan Morgan with 15 points, Olivia Boily added 13 points and Tatum Findley contributed 10 points. St. Ben's is 10-6 overall and 5-4 in the MIAC. St. Ben's will play at home against St. Mary's at 1pm Saturday.