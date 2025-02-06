Big Night for Johnnies, Bennies in Duluth

The 9th ranked St. John's basketball team won their 9th game in a row 100-66 in Duluth over St. Scholastica after St. Ben's downed St. Scholastica 84-53.

The Johnnies led by 22 points at halftime and were led individually by Ryan Thissen with 14 points, and both Blake Berg and Luke Budzyn had 13 points for St. John's. St. John's is 18-2 overall and 10-0 in the MIAC. The Johnnies host Concordia-Moorhead Saturday at 3 p.m.

St. Ben's basketball avenged a loss to St. Scholastica with a dominating performance over the Saints. Megan Morgan led 5 players in double figures with 22 points, Sophia Jonas had 15 points, Lauren Arnold had 13 points, Tatum Findley added 12 points and Kira Young added 11 points. St. Ben's is 14-6 overall and 9-4 in the MIAC and will host Concordia-Moorhead at 1 p.m. Saturday.