Bennies Clinch MIAC Playoff Spot; Johnnies Win

photo courtesy of gobennies.com

St. Ben's basketball clinched a MIAC tournament playoff spot Wednesday night with a 75-58 win over Augsburg in St. Joseph.  The Bennies were led by Kira Young with 17 points and Lauren Arnold added 16 points off the bench.  St. Ben's is 11-6 in the MIAC and 16-8 overall.  The Bennies will close the regular season Saturday at 1 pm at #18 Bethel.

The 12th ranked St. John's basketball team defeated Augsburg 110-63 Wednesday night to improve to 21-3 overall and 14-1 in the MIAC.  The Johnnies led 53-28 at halftime.  St. John's was led in scoring by Ryan Thissen with 21 points, Blake Berg added 16 points and Kyle Johnson had 14 points.  The Johnnies will close the regular season Saturday at 3 pm.

 

