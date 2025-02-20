Bennies Clinch MIAC Playoff Spot; Johnnies Win

St. Ben's basketball clinched a MIAC tournament playoff spot Wednesday night with a 75-58 win over Augsburg in St. Joseph. The Bennies were led by Kira Young with 17 points and Lauren Arnold added 16 points off the bench. St. Ben's is 11-6 in the MIAC and 16-8 overall. The Bennies will close the regular season Saturday at 1 pm at #18 Bethel.

The 12th ranked St. John's basketball team defeated Augsburg 110-63 Wednesday night to improve to 21-3 overall and 14-1 in the MIAC. The Johnnies led 53-28 at halftime. St. John's was led in scoring by Ryan Thissen with 21 points, Blake Berg added 16 points and Kyle Johnson had 14 points. The Johnnies will close the regular season Saturday at 3 pm.