Johnnies, Bennies Post Wins Over Macalester

St. Ben's basketball had a memorable night in their 69-58 win over Macalester in St. Joseph Wednesday. Sophia Jonas made 5 3-pointers to break the MIAC career record. She led the team with 23 points, Olivia Boily had 15 points and Lauren Arnold had 13 points for the Bennies.

St. Ben's is 15-7 overall and 10-5 in the MIAC. The Bennies play at Gustavus in St. Peter at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

The 6th ranked St. John's basketball team went out to a 24-point halftime lead and went on to beat Macalester 80-63 Wednesday night. The Johnnies were led in scoring by Ryan Thissen with 15 points, Kooper Vaughn had 14 points and Kyle Johnson added 13 points.

St. John's has won 16 straight games and are now 20-2 overall and 13-0 in the MIAC. The Johnnies play at Gustavus Saturday at 3 p.m.