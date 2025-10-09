The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is picked to finish 2nd in the NSIC preseason coaches poll announced by the league office Thursday. Head Coach Quincy Henderson enters his fourth season after leading the Huskies to a 20-12 finish with a 15-7 mark in conference play to place third in the NSIC last season. Southwest Minnesota State is picked to win the conference title. St. Cloud State will open their season on Friday, November 14 as they take on Northwest Missouri State in the Hillyard Tipoff Classic.

The St. Cloud State women's basketball team has been picked to finish 5th in the NSIC preseason coaches poll released by the league office Thursday. Head Coach Lori Fish enters her 18th season with St. Cloud State. Fish and the Huskies finished 8th in the NSIC a season ago with a 15-14 record overall and 11-11 conference mark. Minnesota State-Mankato is picked to win the NSIC title this season. St. Cloud State will open their season on Friday, November 14 as they take on Washburn in the Central Region Crossover.