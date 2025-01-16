Johnnies Win at Concordia; Bennies Fall to Cobbers

The 14th ranked St. John's basketball team defeated Concordia in Moorhead 75-60 Wednesday night. The Johnnies led by 18 at halftime. St. John's was led in scoring by Kooper Vaughn with 23 points, Ryan Thissen added 13 points and Luke Healy chipped in 12 points.

St. John's is 13-2 overall and 6-0 in the MIAC. The Johnnies will host St. Scholastica Saturday at 1 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

St. Ben's basketball lost 80-68 at Concordia-Moorhead Wednesday night. The Bennies trailed by 15 points at halftime after a rough 2nd quarter where they were outscored 24-13. St. Ben's was led in scoring by Sophia Jonas with 17 points and Tatum Findley added 13 points for the Bennies.

St. Ben's is 4-3 in the MIAC and 9-5 overall. The Bennies will host St. Scholastica Saturday at 1 p.m.