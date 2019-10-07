Huskies Prevail In Exhibition Opener

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team beat Alberta 4-2 in an exhibition game Sunday night at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. All four of the Huskies' goals came on the power play in the win.

SCSU captain Jack Ahcan got the Huskies on the board at 13:55 of the opening period, but Alberta would score late in the first and again early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

SCSU junior forward Easton Brodzinski scored a pair of power play goals late in the second to give the Huskies a 3-2 lead, and newcomer Jami Krannila capped the scoring with a power play goal at 4:09 of the third.

The Huskies will open the regular season on Friday night at Bemidji State. Puck drop is set for 7:07 on The River 96.7 FM.