Huskies, Lumberjacks Win (+More) – Monday Sports Blast

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team advanced to the Frozen Four, the Granite City Lumberjacks finished the regular season with a win and the Twins lost a Spring Training game. Here's a look at what happened Sunday and a heads-up for what's going on Monday.

- The St. Cloud State men's hockey team beat Boston College 4-1 to advance to the program's second-ever Frozen Four. The Huskies will play against Minnesota State in the National Semifinals on Thursday, April 8th (The River 96.7 FM).

- The Granite City Lumberjacks finished the regular season with a 6-3 win over Alexandria. The Jacks wrap up the season with a 27-12-0-1 record and will host Willmar Thursday for the first game of the playoffs.

- The Minnesota Twins fell 8-3 to the Boston Red Sox in an exhibition game. Jose Berrios pitched 4.1 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits for the Twins in the loss.

The Twins will take on the Pirates Monday at noon, with the regular season opener set for Thursday in Milwaukee.

- St. John's University baseball split a pair of games with Wisconsin-Superior, dropping game one 8-7 before bouncing back for a 9-3 win.

MONDAY

- The Minnesota Timberwolves will play against the Nets in Brooklyn (6:30 p.m. WJON). The Wolves are 11-35 on the season, while the Nets check in at 31-15.

- The Minnesota Wild are in San Jose to take on the Sharks after getting a weekend off (9:30 p.m. WJON).

- The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament continues with #12 Oregon State battling #2 Houston and #3 Arkansas taking on #1 Baylor (6 p.m. AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports).