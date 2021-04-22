Huskies And Johnnies Post Sweeps – Thursday Sports Blast

The SJU and SCSU baseball teams each earned doubleheader sweeps, the Wild beat the Coyotes and the Twins and Wolves each lost. Here's a look at all things sports for Thursday.

- The St. Cloud State University baseball team swept a pair of games with Bemidji at the MAC in St. Cloud. The Huskies posted 9-4 and 8-1 wins to improve to 12-10 on the season.

- The St. John's University baseball team swept Bethel with 8-0 and 5-4 wins. The Johnnies are now 17-8 on the season.

- The Minnesota Twins fell 13-12 to the Oakland A's in ten innings Wednesday. Byron Buxton's two-run home run gave the Twins a 12-10 lead in the top of the tenth inning, but back-to-back errors by Minnesota in the bottom of the frame led to three Oakland runs.

The Twins are off Thursday and will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Target Field.

- The Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1. Kevin Fiala scored in the second period to tie the game, and Kirill Kaprizov, Marcus Foligno and Nico Sturm all scored in the third. Cam Talbot made 39 saves to backstop Minnesota's win.

The Wild will play against the Kings in Los Angeles Friday night.

- The Sacramento Kings beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-125 in Sacramento. The Wolves, who have not won back-to-back games since the first two games of the season, fall to 16-44 with the loss.

The Wolves will play at Utah on Saturday.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Tech @ Bemidji 4 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 4:30 PM

Sartell @ Rocori 5 PM

Zimmerman @ Cathedral 7 PM

Adapted Softball

St. Cloud @ Anoka-Hennepin (@ Andover) 4:30 PM

Softball

Brainerd @ Rocori DH 4 PM

Sartell @ Apollo DH 4 PM

Willmar @ Tech 4 PM

- St. Cloud State softball will play a doubleheader at Crookston beginning at 1:30.

- The St. Cloud Norsemen will hit the road for a game against the Minnesota Wilderness at 7:15.

- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team is at Century College for a 1:30 p.m. start.