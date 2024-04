MN Junior College Baseball Schedule

COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE GOLDEN RAMS CENTRAL LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

Wednesday May 1st

(2:00/4:00) @ Putz Field CENTRAL LAKES CC BRAINERD RAIDERS vs. ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES

Wednesday May 1st

(2:00/4:00) RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS @ ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS

Friday May 3rd

(1:00/3:30) @ Fergus Falls ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES @ MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS

Friday May 3rd

(2:00/4:00 @ Willmar CENTRAL LAKES CC BRAINERD RAIDERS @ RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS

Saturday May 4th

(1:00/3:30) @ Alexandria ANOKA RASMEY CC GOLDEN RAMS @ ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS

Saturday May 4th

(4:30/6:30) MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS @ ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES Saturday May 4th

(1:00/3:30) @ Brainerd CENTRAL LAKES CC BRAINERD RAIDERS @ RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS

Saturday May 4th

(1:00/3:30) ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS @ ANOKA RASMEY CC GOLDEN RAMS Sunday May 5th

(1:00/3:30) RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS @ ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS