Hoopin’ In Heaven To Return December 21st

The Tom Bearson Foundation's "Hoopin' In Heaven" event will take place on December 21st. The event is held annually to honor former Sabre Tom Bearson, who was the victim of a still-unsolved homicide in 2014.

In addition to the Sartell/Brainerd basketball game, attendees will also be given "Hoopin' In Heaven- Tommy B" wristbands and t-shirts will be available for purchase. The Alexandria Aces will also be entertaining fans at halftime.