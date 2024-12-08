High School/College Sports Results Saturday December 7

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 2, Northfield 2 (overtime)

St. Cloud Crush 4, Anoka 1

Little Falls 3, Orono 2

Girls Hockey:

Roseau 3, St. Cloud Crush 0

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 97, Breck 93

Cathedral 76, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59

Albany 69, Southwest Christian 51

(Sam Hondl had 33 points and Zeke Austin had 18 points for Albany)

Hutchinson 52, Little Falls 42

Holdingford 76, Upsala 66

Brandon-Evansville 68, BBE 51

Girls Basketball:

Montevideo 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 51

Holdingford 64, Upsala 32

BBE 59, Brandon-Evansville 50

Get our free mobile app

Men's College Hockey:

St. Cloud State 5, Omaha 2

(SCSU is 10-5)

Women's College Hockey:

MN-Duluth 3, St. Cloud State 1

(SCSU is 10-6-4)

St. Ben's 4, Bethel 1

(CSB is 6-3-2)

Men's College Basketball:

St. Cloud State 91, MN-Crookston 86 (overtime)

(SCSU is 5-5)

St. John's 72, Carleton 66

(St. John's is 6-2)

Women's College Basketball:

St. Cloud State 82, MN-Crookston 76

(SCSU is 5-2)

St. Ben's 72, Carlton 52

(CSB is 6-1)