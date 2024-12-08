High School/College Sports Results Saturday December 7
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 2, Northfield 2 (overtime)
St. Cloud Crush 4, Anoka 1
Little Falls 3, Orono 2
Girls Hockey:
Roseau 3, St. Cloud Crush 0
Boys Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 97, Breck 93
Cathedral 76, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59
Albany 69, Southwest Christian 51
(Sam Hondl had 33 points and Zeke Austin had 18 points for Albany)
Hutchinson 52, Little Falls 42
Holdingford 76, Upsala 66
Brandon-Evansville 68, BBE 51
Girls Basketball:
Montevideo 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 51
Holdingford 64, Upsala 32
BBE 59, Brandon-Evansville 50
Men's College Hockey:
St. Cloud State 5, Omaha 2
(SCSU is 10-5)
Women's College Hockey:
MN-Duluth 3, St. Cloud State 1
(SCSU is 10-6-4)
St. Ben's 4, Bethel 1
(CSB is 6-3-2)
Men's College Basketball:
St. Cloud State 91, MN-Crookston 86 (overtime)
(SCSU is 5-5)
St. John's 72, Carleton 66
(St. John's is 6-2)
Women's College Basketball:
St. Cloud State 82, MN-Crookston 76
(SCSU is 5-2)
St. Ben's 72, Carlton 52
(CSB is 6-1)