High School Sports Results/Schedule Thursday February 27

Girls Basketball:

Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals

Sartell-St. Stephen 66, Buffalo 61

(The Sabres were down 22-5 to start the game, and down 33-25 at the half. Then, they picked up the defensive pressure in the 2nd half and caught fire from outside, hitting 8 threes in the 2nd half alone. Marni Koosmann had 16 points, Greta Crandall had 14 points, and Gabi Schumann had 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. Next up is a section semifinals game with STMA at 2:00 on Saturday.)

STMA 65, Bemidji 41

Elk River 58, Rogers 49

Brainerd 67, Moorhead 53

Thursday's Schedule:

Section 8-3-A

Quarterfinals

#7 St. Cloud Crush at #2 Fergus Falls, 7:00

#6 ROCORI at #3 Willmar, 7:00

#5 Detroit Lakes at #4 Little Falls, 7:00

#1 Alexandria - 1st round bye

Section 6-2-A

First Round

#9 Foley at #8 Holdingford, 7:00

#13 Cathedral at #4 Annandale, 7:00

#12 Osakis at #5 Legacy Christian Academy, 7:00

#15 Mora at #2 Royalton, 7:00

#10 Pine City at #7 Albany, 7:00

#14 Melrose at #3 Milaca, 7:00

#11 Kimball #6 Spectrum, 7:00

#1 Sauk Centre - 1st round bye

Section 5-3-A

#8 Zimmerman at #1 Monticello, 7:00

#5 Princeton at #4 St. Francis, 7:00

#6 Fridley at #3 Becker, 7:00

#7 Coon Rapids at #2 Totino-Grace, 7:00

Boys Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at STMA

Bemidji at Tech

Cathedral at Pequot Lakes