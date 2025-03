Sauk Centre Falls in GBB State Tournament

Sauk Centre lost 60-53 to Minnewaska Area in the Class 2-A State Tournament Quarterfinals at Williams Arena Wednesday night. Cierra Kortan led Sauk Centre with 21 points, Maddyn Schuster had 12 points and Victoria Jennissen had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Get our free mobile app

Sauk Centre is 27-3 this season and will play New Richland HEG at 6pm tonight at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul tonight in the consolation semifinals. Minnewaska will play top seeded Providence Academy at 6pm Friday night at Williams Arena in the Championship semifinals.

Class 2-A Quarterfinals

Providence Academy 84, New Richland HEG 50

Minnewaska 60, Sauk Centre 53

Crosby-Ironton 75, Barnesville 50

Minnehaha Academy 68, Caledonia 63

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Alexandria 60, DeLaSalle 40

Benilde-St. Margaret's 84, Stewartville 58

Cretin-Derham Hall 59, Monticello 50

Marshall 67, Rock Ridge 51

Class 4-A Quarterfinals

Maple Grove 71, White Bear Lake 36

Lakeville North 47, Brainerd 20

Eastview 62, Anoka 39

Hopkins 70, Chaska 64