High School Sports Results Wednesday May 17
Softball:
Albany 6, Foley 4
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Bemidji 0
Holdingford 14, Royalton 13
Today's Schedule:
Elk River at Sartell-St. Stephen
Little Falls at Rocori
St. Cloud Crush at Monticello
Albany at Cathedral
Baseball:
Legacy Christian 12, St. John's Prep 7
Paynesville 6, Royalton 0
Paynesville 17, Royalton 1
Eden Valley-Watkins 17, Kimball 8
Eden Valley-Watkins 10, Kimball 2
New London-Spicer 15, Litchfield 4
Today's Schedule:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar
Rocori at Sartell-St. Stephen
St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd
Cathedral at Zimmerman
Boys Golf:
Cathedral finished 2nd in the Pre-section meet at Blackberry Ridge yesterday with a team score of 324, seven shots behind Pequot Lakes. Ben Petroske was 5th overall with a 77. Nathan Kroll and Nathan Schuver each shot 80 to tie for 10th place.