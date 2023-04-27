High School Sports Results Wednesday April 26

Girls Golf:

Sartell-St. Stephen competed at Alexandria Area Invitational. 13 teams participated and placed 7th (team score of 377). The winning team was Detroit Lakes with a team score of 329. Our top scores we from Shayla Nordlund with an 89, Megan Hess, and Gwen Latunski both with 94s.

Get our free mobile app

Cathedral finished 5th out of 15 teams at the Milaca Invite with a team score of 178. The event is played in a partner format, with Megan Scepaniak and Lexi Streit finishing 10th overall with an 88. Cammy Sand and Sophia Dingmann carded a 90.

Today's Schedule:

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Rocori

Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Brainerd at St. Cloud Crush

Cathedral at Milaca

Softball:

Rocori at Sartell-St. Stephen

Bemidji at St. Cloud Crush

Cathedral at Albany