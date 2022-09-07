High School Sports Results: Tuesday September 6th

Cathedral-Volleyball-Court1 loading...

Volleyball:

Annandale 3, Cathedral 0

(Kayla Sexton had 17 kills and 9 digs. Cathedral is 2-4)

Willmar 3, Rocori 1

Brainerd 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Kimball 3, Dassel-Cokato 0

Little Falls 3, Royalton 0

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Buffalo 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Willmar 0

Tech 1, Brainerd 1

Alexandria 5, Apollo 0

Cathedral 6, Melrose 0

(Nora Simones had 2 goals and Ava Schmidt had a goal and 2 assists for Cathedral)

Southwest Christian 1, Becker 0

Spectrum 9, St. John's Prep 0

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 10, Melrose 0

(Jacob Oliver scored 3 goals and Jack Stang had 2 goals for Cathedral)

Willmar 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Buffalo 2

Minnewaska 4, St. John's Prep 3