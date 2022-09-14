High School Sports Results: Tuesday September 13

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Fergus Falls 0

(25-12, 25-16, 25-22)(Alexia Helmin had 11 kills and Katelyn Anderson had 14 set assists for Sauk Rapids-Rice)

Cathedral 3, Pierz 0

(25-12, 25-18, 25-13)(Kayla Sexton had 12 kills and 13 digs for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 6-6)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Apollo 0

(25-17, 25-10, 25-9)(Ellie Rengel had 4 aces & 9 kills, Jocelyn Simones & Grace Schulte each had 3 aces , Brenna McClure had 8 kills and Courtney Stutsman & Kylie Scoles each had 3 blocks).

Zimmerman 3, Foley 1

Kimball 3, Litchfield 1

Big Lake 3, Becker 2

Willmar 3, Alexandria 1

STMA 3, Elk River 0

Monticello 3, St. Francis 1

Get our free mobile app

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 8, St. John's Prep 1

(Jack Stang scored 3 goals for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 5-1 and will play Zimmerman Thursday).

Fergus Falls 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Alexandria 1, Willmar 1

STMA 3, Brainerd 2

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 7, St. John's Prep 2

(Hope Schueller scored 4 goals and Ava Schmidt had 2 goals for the Crusaders).

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Apollo 0

Little Falls 5, Becker 0

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Monticello 99, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 76

Izzy Westling finished first in the 200 Freestyle with a 2:04.37. Cathedral/SJP ended the meet with a 2nd place finish in the 400 free relay made up by Claire Westling, Olivia Scheeler, Madelyn Doschadis and Izzy Westling, with a time of 3:54.85. Cathedral/SJP will host their first home meet of the season on Thursday against Foley!

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush/Cathedral 7, Willmar 0

(Olivia Bauerly won 6-0, 6-0 at #3 singles, Emma Parries earned a tough 6-4, 7-5 win at #4 singles, and Isabelle Anderson and Abby Brown won in straight sets at #1 doubles. The Crush play at Alexandria tomorrow).