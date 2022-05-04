High School Sports Results: Tuesday May 3rd
Softball:
Alexandria 12, St. Cloud 0
Alexandria 17, St. Cloud 8
Foley 8, Little Falls 1
Cathedral 4, Albany 2
Cathedral 9, Albany 3
(Ella Voit earned the win in both games for Cathedral. She had 8 strikeouts in game 1. Katherine Bell and Sam O’Donnell each had 3 hits. Rachel Dingmann drove in 2 runs in Game 1. Kailee Falconer went 2-4 with 4 rbi’s a ndTayla Vought with 4 hits and 3 RBI's in Game 2).
Baseball:
Alexandria 5, St. Cloud 1
Rocori 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4
Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Willmar 0
Albany 8, Cathedral 2
Foley 2, Little Falls 0
Boys Tennis:
Aitkin 5, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 2
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Detroit Lakes 3
Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Willmar 1
Boys Lacrosse:
Monticello 8, St. Cloud 7
Girls Lacrosse:
Big Lake 11, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3
Boys Golf:
CLC @ Rich-Spring
1) Alexandria
2) Sartell-St. Stephen
5) St. Cloud
6) Sauk Rapids-Rice
7) Rocori