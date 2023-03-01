High School Sports Results Tuesday February 28
Girls Basketball:
Section 8-4-A Playoffs
Buffalo 64, St. Cloud 50
Boys Basketball:
Brainerd 92, Tech 64
Rocori 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
Sartell-St. Stephen 65, Apollo 54
Cathedral 75, Pierz 55
(Max Pfeiffer led all scorers with 20 points. Emanuel Kutzera had 17 points and Kellen Kinzer added 11 points for the Crusaders who are 15-9 on the season.
Foley 76, Little Falls 67
Albany 90, Milaca 55
Royalton 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 54
BBE 78, Kimball 30
New London-Spicer 55, Rockford 50
Paynesville 75, Holdingford 55
ACGC 78, Maple Lake 30
Big Lake 87, Monticello 70
Wednesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Section 5A Final @ Elk River
Cathedral vs. Little Falls, 7 p.m.