High School Sports Results Tuesday December 6
Boys Hockey:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Willmar 4
(Sauk Rapids-Rice scored 4 unanswered goals in the 3rd period to come from behind to win. Teagan Dodge scored a hat trick for the Storm and Luke Pakkala scored 2 goals for Sauk Rapids-Rice).
Cathedral 7, Princeton 2
(Cole Hwang had two goals and two assists, Vince Gebhardt notched two goals and an assist, and Andrew Dwinnell, Joey Gillespie, and Kyle Kozak each scored for the Crusaders. Cathedral hosts Duluth Marshall on Saturday).
St. Cloud 5, Brainerd 2
(Devin Finnegan scored the game-winner for the Crush)
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Fergus Falls 1
(Baylor Stebbins scored 2 goals and had an assist for the Sabres)
River Lakes 4, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 4 (overtime)
Girls Hockey:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3, Willmar 2
(Faith Torborg had a goal and an assist for the Stormin' Sabres)
Brainerd-Little Falls 5, St. Cloud 0
Boys Basketball:
Eden Prairie 83, Tech 59
Princeton 86, Apollo 33
Champlin Park 68, Sartell-St. Stephen 47
Little Falls 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 80
Cathedral 70, Aitkin 35
(Max Pfeiffer led Cathedral with 20 points and Alex Schroeder added 12 points)
ROCORI 72, St. Francis 65
Kimball 68, St. John's Prep 51
Annandale 58, Foley 47
Milaca 56, Royalton 52
Melrose 39, Morris Area 33
Mora 93, Maple Lake 13
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 49, Fergus Falls 32
ROCORI 64, St. Francis 47
Sauk Rapids-Rice 58, St. Cloud 49
(Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 14 points)
Annandale 50, Big Lake 21
ACGC 69, Maple Lake 45
Holdingford 46, Paynesville 29
Sauk Centre 66, West Central 49
Morris Area 54, Melrose 45
Gymnastics:
Melrose 138.8, Sartell-St. Stephen 128.55