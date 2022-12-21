High School Sports Results Tuesday December 20

attachment-Hockey-Puck1 loading...

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

(Mia Rogholt led the Storm with 16 points)

Holdingford 60, Cathedral 47

(Ella Voit led Cathedral with 16 points, Grace Sand had 11 points and Ellie Voth had 10 points)

Monticello 88, St. Cloud Crush 51

Alexandria 77, ROCORI 31

Princeton 65, Foley 60

New London-Spicer 45, Albany 33

BBE 64, Litchfield 46

Milaca 63, Aitkin 20

Paynesville 49, Minnewaska 45

Pequot Lakes 66, Royalton 55

West Central 66, Melrose 42

Boys Basketball:

Tech 88, Apollo 37

ROCORI 70, Alexandria 39

Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54

Cathedral 70, Zimmerman 41

Albany 66, Mora 54

Foley 76, Pierz 65

STMA 70, Monticello 28

Willmar 76, Becker 58

Little Falls 44, Milaca 42

Eden Valley-Watkins 67, Montevideo 60

Sauk Centre 76, Kimball 59

Boys Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 2, Buffalo 2 (overtime)

Delano 2, Cathedral 1

Albert Lea 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 1

Princeton 6, Becker-Big Lake 4

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3 (overtime)

Delano-Rockford 2, River Lakes 2 (overtime)