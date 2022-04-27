High School Sports Results: Tuesday April 26

Rocori Baseball loading...

Baseball:

Rocori 9, Fergus Falls 2

Little Falls 12, Cathedral 11

Sauk Rapids-Rice 10, St. Cloud 0

Foley 7, Pierz 0

Zimmerman 7, Albany 3

Softball:

Cathedral 13, Little Falls 2

(Katherine Bell had 4 hits, 3 runs scored and 3 RBIs and Ella Voit threw 6 innings with 3 hits allowed and 10 strikeouts).

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Buffalo 0

Foley 7, Pierz 0

Rocori 12, Alexandria 8

Boys Tennis:

New London-Spicer 6, Cathedral/St. John's Prep 1

Boys Lacrosse:

Rocori 10, Big Lake 8

Girls Lacrosse:

Big Lake 13, Rocori 3

Moorhead 18, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5