High School Sports Results: Tuesday April 26
Baseball:
Rocori 9, Fergus Falls 2
Little Falls 12, Cathedral 11
Sauk Rapids-Rice 10, St. Cloud 0
Foley 7, Pierz 0
Zimmerman 7, Albany 3
Softball:
Cathedral 13, Little Falls 2
(Katherine Bell had 4 hits, 3 runs scored and 3 RBIs and Ella Voit threw 6 innings with 3 hits allowed and 10 strikeouts).
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Buffalo 0
Foley 7, Pierz 0
Rocori 12, Alexandria 8
Boys Tennis:
New London-Spicer 6, Cathedral/St. John's Prep 1
Boys Lacrosse:
Rocori 10, Big Lake 8
Girls Lacrosse:
Big Lake 13, Rocori 3
Moorhead 18, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5