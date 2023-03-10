High School Sports Results Thursday March 9

photo - Jay Caldwell

Girls Basketball:

Section 8-3-A Final @ St. John's
Alexandria 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44
(Alexandria advances to the Class 3-A State Tournament next week)

Boys Hockey:

Class A State Consolation Semifinals
Cathedral 3, Northfield 1
(John Hirschfield scored 2 goals and Andrew Dwinnell scored once for Cathedral. Cathedral plays Alexandria at noon Saturday in the Consolation Championship game at Mariucci Arena).

Friday Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Section 8-3-A Semifinals
#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #2 Tech, 7 p.m.
#4 Rocori at #1 Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Saturday Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Class A State Consolation Final
Cathedral vs. Alexandria, noon

Boys Basketball:

Section 6-2-A Quarterfinals @ St. John's
#8 Cathedral vs. #1 Albany, 1 p.m.
#4 Sauk Centre vs. #5 Osakis, 2:30 p.m.
#2 Mora vs. #7 Melrose, 4 p.m.
#3 Milaca vs. #6 Annandale, 5:30 p.m.

