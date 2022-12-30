High School Sports Results Thursday December 29

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral 85, Concordia Academy 84

(Max Pfeiffer made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Cathedral)

Stillwater 64, Tech 60

Cherry 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Becker 64, Spring Lake Park 62

Rogers 83, ROCORI 45

Melrose 62, Spectrum 44

Holy Family Catholic 76, Albany 68

Litchfield 57, Moose Lake-Willow River 48

Osakis 43, Annandale 40

Girls Basketball:

St. Cloud 54, Buffalo 45

Sartell-St. Stephen 76, Bloomington Jefferson 73

Grand Rapids 68, ROCORI 46

Cathedral 57, Concordia Academy 42

(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 22 points)

Monticello 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

(Mia Rogholt led the Storm with 16 points)

Becker 76, Alexandria 59

Albany 53, Holy Family Catholic 39

Hawley 56, Royalton 43

Boys Hockey:

Monticello 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Cathedral 6, River Lakes 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 4

Girls Hockey:

New Ulm 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

St. Cloud 3, Minot (ND) 2