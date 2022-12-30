High School Sports Results Thursday December 29
Boys Basketball:
Cathedral 85, Concordia Academy 84
(Max Pfeiffer made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Cathedral)
Stillwater 64, Tech 60
Cherry 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
Becker 64, Spring Lake Park 62
Rogers 83, ROCORI 45
Melrose 62, Spectrum 44
Holy Family Catholic 76, Albany 68
Litchfield 57, Moose Lake-Willow River 48
Osakis 43, Annandale 40
Girls Basketball:
St. Cloud 54, Buffalo 45
Sartell-St. Stephen 76, Bloomington Jefferson 73
Grand Rapids 68, ROCORI 46
Cathedral 57, Concordia Academy 42
(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 22 points)
Monticello 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51
(Mia Rogholt led the Storm with 16 points)
Becker 76, Alexandria 59
Albany 53, Holy Family Catholic 39
Hawley 56, Royalton 43
Boys Hockey:
Monticello 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Cathedral 6, River Lakes 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 4
Girls Hockey:
New Ulm 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1
St. Cloud 3, Minot (ND) 2