High School Sports Results Thursday December 1
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Alexandria 3
(Baylor Stebbens led Sartell with a goal and an assist)
Cambridge-Isanti 4, Cathedral 1
Girls Hockey:
Alexandria 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0
Bemidji 3, St. Cloud 2
(Bemidji scored the game-winner with :20 left in the 3rd period. Maggie O'Hara and Jenna Amundson each scored a goal for St. Cloud)
Brainerd-Little Falls 2, River Lakes 1 (overtime)
(Sophia Hess scored the lone River Lakes goal)
Girls Basketball:
Alexandria 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 62
(Courtney Paulsen had 18 points and Grace Roech had 16 points for the Storm)
Moorhead 64, St. Cloud Crush 50
Sartell-St. Stephen 55, ROCORI 50
Royalton 55, Osakis 52
Albany 51, Holdingford 43
Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Foley 42
Maple Lake 59, Big Lake 55
Gymnastics:
Sartell-St. Stephen 131.05, Sauk Rapids-Rice 125.1
(Sartell took the top three All Around Spots for Varsity All Around).
Friday December 2
GBB – Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River
GBB – Cathedral at Annandale, 6pm
BBB – Cathedral at Annandale, 7:30pm
BBB – Sartell-St. Stephen at Bemidji
BBB – Marshall at Apollo
BHKY – River Lakes at Wahpeton-Breckenridge
BHKY – Thief River Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
MHKY – St. John’s at Bethel, 7pm
MHKY – Gophers at Michigan State, 5:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM
MHKY – North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 7:30pm
WHKY – Bethel at St. Ben’s, 7pm
WHKY – St. Thomas at St. Cloud State, 3pm
CWrest – St. Cloud State at MN State-Moorhead (Dragon Open)
Jr Hockey – St. Cloud Norsemen at MN Wilderness