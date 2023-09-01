High School Sports Results Thursday August 31

Football:

Chisago Lakes 44, Apollo 38

Cambridge-Isanti 28, Tech 0

Rogers 45, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Foley 48, Brooklyn Center 0

New London-Spicer 48, Albany 20

Becker 40, Hill Murray 14

Eden Valley-Watkins 50, Melrose 14

Kimball 36, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 8

Holdingford 28, Sauk Centre 16

Little Falls 30, Pierz 16

ACGC 30, Maple Lake 8

Paynesville 37, Montevideo 28

Princeton 20, Milaca 7

Rockford 42, Royalton 24

Friday Schedule:

Cathedral at Warroad, 2pm

Irondale at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm (6:45 p.m. pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM)

Detroit Lakes at ROCORI, 7pm

Litchfield at Annandale, 7pm

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23)(Ava Athman had 10 kills and 10 blocks for the Storm. Abby Haus had 24 kills, Brenna McClure had 10 kills, Aubrey Flynn had 30 digs and Grace Schulte had 40 set assists for Sartell)

ROCORI 3, Brainerd 0

Willmar 3, Apollo 0

Becker 3, Simley 0

Paynesville 3, Dassel-Cokato 0

Foley 3, Staples-Motley 0

Boys Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Fergus Falls 3

Alexandria 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Apollo 4, Becker 0

Little Falls 1, ROCORI 1

Girls Soccer:

St. John's Prep 2, Pelican Rapids 1