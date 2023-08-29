High School Sports Results Monday August 28
Boys Soccer:
Apollo 3, Robbinsdale Cooper 0
Buffalo 7, ROCORI 0
Becker 2, Hutchinson-Silver Lake 0
Girls Soccer:
Albany 2, ROCORI 0
(Savana Pelzer and Kylan Gerads each scored a goal and Callie Holthaus had 2 assists for Albany)
St. John's Prep 2, Crookston 0
Cross Country:
Sartell-St. Stephen boys and girls cross country fared well in the Apollo Early Bird Invitational Saturday morning. The Sabre Boys took first place finishing with 31 pts - led by junior Jalen Schumann (2nd place 17:31), senior Eli Hanson (4th place 17:42), and Josh Lefeber (5th place 18:13). The Sabre Girls finished 2nd led by senior captains Ashley Nelson (3rd place 21:06) and Mady Dockendorf (4th place 21:28)
Tuesday's Schedule:
Volleyball:
Tech at Sartell-St. Stephen
ROCORI at Apollo
Becker at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral at Albany
Boys Soccer:
Apollo at Sartell-St. Stephen
ROCORI at Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls
Pelican Rapids at Cathedral
Girls Soccer:
Apollo at Sartell-St. Stephen
Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Tech at ROCORI
Detroit Lakes at Cathedral