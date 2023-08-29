High School Sports Results Monday August 28

Boys Soccer:

Apollo 3, Robbinsdale Cooper 0

Buffalo 7, ROCORI 0

Becker 2, Hutchinson-Silver Lake 0

Girls Soccer:

Albany 2, ROCORI 0

(Savana Pelzer and Kylan Gerads each scored a goal and Callie Holthaus had 2 assists for Albany)

St. John's Prep 2, Crookston 0

Cross Country:

Sartell-St. Stephen boys and girls cross country fared well in the Apollo Early Bird Invitational Saturday morning. The Sabre Boys took first place finishing with 31 pts - led by junior Jalen Schumann (2nd place 17:31), senior Eli Hanson (4th place 17:42), and Josh Lefeber (5th place 18:13). The Sabre Girls finished 2nd led by senior captains Ashley Nelson (3rd place 21:06) and Mady Dockendorf (4th place 21:28)

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:

Tech at Sartell-St. Stephen

ROCORI at Apollo

Becker at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cathedral at Albany

Boys Soccer:

Apollo at Sartell-St. Stephen

ROCORI at Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls

Pelican Rapids at Cathedral

Girls Soccer:

Apollo at Sartell-St. Stephen

Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Tech at ROCORI

Detroit Lakes at Cathedral