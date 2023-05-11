High School Sports Results May 10

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Brainerd 3

(Kade Lewis homered and had 5 RBIs, Jake Gruebele went 2-2 with 2 run scored and 1 RBI and Brett Schlangen threw 4 innings with 1 earned run for Sartell).

Cathedral 3, Pierz 2

(Cooper Kosiba, Cade Simones, and Caden Johnson each had two hits for the Crusaders. John Brew got the complete game win, scattering five hits, striking out seven, and giving up no earned runs. The Crusaders are at Pierz tomorrow).

St. Cloud 4, Rocori 2

Holdingford 10, Royalton 6

Today's Schedule:

Rocori at Brainerd

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls

Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud

Softball:

Brainerd 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 5

(Morgan Guggisberg went 3-5 with a run and 1 RBI and Danica Sarff went 2-5 with a RBI for Sartell)

Today's Schedule:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria

Sauk Rapids-Rice at St. Cloud

Pierz at Cathedral

Boys Golf:

Cathedral hosted a conference event at Wapicada yesterday, finishing 2nd with a team score of 319. Nathan Schuver’s round of 77 was good for 5th place overall. Taylor Kroll was 6th with a 78 and Vince Gebhardt shot 80 to finish 8th overall.