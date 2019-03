The Cathedral girls basketball team weathered an early 11-0 deficit to beat Apollo 65-55 Tuesday night at Apollo High School. The Eagles' Loriah Washington led all scorers with 32 points.

ELSEWHERE:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rocori 35 @ Dassel-Cokato 48

Monticello 53 @ Sartell 63

Buffalo 60 @ Tech 41

BOYS HOCKEY

Alexandria 9 @ Little Falls 3

Cathedral 4 @ Fergus Falls 0

Sartell 5 @ River Lakes 1

Cathedral 4 @ Fergus Falls 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Ice Breakers 1 @ River Lakes 0