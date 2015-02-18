High School Scoreboard- Tuesday

Dave Overlund

The Tech Tigers trailed for a majority of their game against the Hornets in Big Lake Tuesday night but rallied late in the second half to take a 60-57 win, their third straight victory. Jake Martig led Tech with 21 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fergus Falls 67
Apollo 52

Brainerd 69
Willmar 48

ROCORI 68
Sartell 60 (OT)

Alexandria 67
Sauk Rapids-Rice 58

Little Falls 32
Cathedral 50

BOYS HOCKEY - SECTION PLAYOFFS

Section 6A
7-Little Falls 2
2-Cathedral 9

6-Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
3-Fergus Falls 3

8-Northern Lakes 1
1-Alexandria        10

5-Sartell 1
4-Apollo 2

Section 8AA
6-River Lakes 0
3-Roseau 2

7-Tech 1
2-Moorhead 2

