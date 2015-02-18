High School Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Tech Tigers trailed for a majority of their game against the Hornets in Big Lake Tuesday night but rallied late in the second half to take a 60-57 win, their third straight victory. Jake Martig led Tech with 21 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fergus Falls 67

Apollo 52

Brainerd 69

Willmar 48

ROCORI 68

Sartell 60 (OT)

Alexandria 67

Sauk Rapids-Rice 58

Little Falls 32

Cathedral 50

BOYS HOCKEY - SECTION PLAYOFFS

Section 6A

7-Little Falls 2

2-Cathedral 9

6-Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

3-Fergus Falls 3

8-Northern Lakes 1

1-Alexandria 10

5-Sartell 1

4-Apollo 2

Section 8AA

6-River Lakes 0

3-Roseau 2

7-Tech 1

2-Moorhead 2