High School Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Tech Tigers trailed for a majority of their game against the Hornets in Big Lake Tuesday night but rallied late in the second half to take a 60-57 win, their third straight victory. Jake Martig led Tech with 21 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fergus Falls 67
Apollo 52
Brainerd 69
Willmar 48
ROCORI 68
Sartell 60 (OT)
Alexandria 67
Sauk Rapids-Rice 58
Little Falls 32
Cathedral 50
BOYS HOCKEY - SECTION PLAYOFFS
Section 6A
7-Little Falls 2
2-Cathedral 9
6-Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
3-Fergus Falls 3
8-Northern Lakes 1
1-Alexandria 10
5-Sartell 1
4-Apollo 2
Section 8AA
6-River Lakes 0
3-Roseau 2
7-Tech 1
2-Moorhead 2