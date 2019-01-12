High School Results; Voit Becomes All Time Scorer

Boys Basketball

Cathedral 77, Pequot Lakes 63

(Nick Schaefer led Cathedral with 29 points and 8 rebounds and Jackson Jangula added 20 points. Cathedral improves to 9-4 on the season).

Girls Basketball

Cathedral 67, Zimmerman 46

(Megan Voit had 15 points and now has 1,296 which makes her the all-time leading scorer at Cathedral. Meg Januschka led Cathedral with 22 points).

Apollo 79, MLPS Washburn 38

(Apollo led 49-13 at halftime. Lariah Washington led Apollo with 24 points).

Boys Hockey

Brainerd 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

(Sartell drops to 10-4 and will host River Lakes Tuesday night)

Girls Hockey

Bemidji 2, River Lakes 1