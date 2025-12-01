Central Minnesota Prep Sports Schedule: December 1st-December 5th
The prep sports schedule is in full swing this week with boys basketball joining girls hoops, wrestling, dance, gymnastics and boys/girls hockey.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 1st
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kimball @ Swanville 7:15 PM
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2nd
GIRLS HOCKEY
River Lakes @ Sartell/Sauk Rapid 7 PM
St. Cloud @ Fergus Falls 7 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mayer Lutheran @ Foley 5:15 PM
Long Prairie - Grey Eagle @ St. John's Prep 5:30 PM
Holdingford @ New London-Spicer 5:30 PM
ACGC @ Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 7 PM
Albany @ Annandale 7 PM
Melrose @ Paynesville 7 PM
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa @ Eden Valley-Watkins 7 PM
Becker @ Elk River 7 PM
Royalton @ Cathedral 7 PM
St. Cloud @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 PM
ROCORI @ Brainerd 7:15 PM
Sartell @ Fergus Falls 7:15 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sauk Centre @ Holdingford 7 PM
Melrose @ BOLD 7 PM
Foley @ Royalton 7 PM
Dassel-Cokato @ ACGC 7 PM
Bemidji @ Apollo 7:15 PM
Legacy Christian @ Becker 7:15 PM
Albany @ ROCORI 7:15 PM
St. John's Prep @ Kimball 7:15 PM
BOYS HOCKEY
Fergus Falls @ St. Cloud 7 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Detroit Lakes 7 PM
Sartell @ Gentry Academy 7 PM
Cathedral @ Alexandria 7 PM
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3rd
BOYS BASKETBALL
Apollo @ Coon Rapids 7 PM
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4th
GIRLS HOCKEY
Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Brainerd/Little Falls 7 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Holy Family @ Cathedral 7 PM
Becker @ Totino-Grace 7 PM
ACGC @ Litchfield 7 PM
Bemidji @ St. Cloud 7:15 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins @ Osakis 7:15 PM
Alexandria @ ROCORI 7:15 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ashby @ LPGE 6 PM
Cathedral @ Milaca 7 PM
Osakis @ Paynesville 7 PM
Rockford @ Kimball 7 PM
Tech @ Alexandria 7:15 PM
ROCORI @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 PM
BOLD @ Central MN Christian 7:30 PM
Cedar Mountain @ ACGC 7:30 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins @ Howard Lake-W-W 7:30 PM
BOYS HOCKEY
Brainerd @ Sartell 7 PM
St. Cloud @ Alexandria 7 PM
River Lakes @ Fergus Falls 7 PM
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5th
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New London-Spicer @ Paynesville 7 PM
St. John's Prep @ Maple Lake 7 PM
Morris Area @ Melrose 7 PM
Dassel-Cokato @ Kimball 7 PM
Ashby @ LPGE 7 PM
Alexandria @ Sartell 7:15 PM
ACGC @ KMS 7:15 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 7:15 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL
Foley @ Princeton 7 PM
Royalton @ Pierz 7 PM
Cathedral @ Becker 7 PM
Paynesville @ New London-Spicer 7 PM
Albany @ Melrose 7 PM
ACGC @ Yellow Medicine 7:15 PM
Marshall @ Tech 7:15 PM
Hinckley-Finlayson @ St. John's Prep 7:15 PM
BOYS HOCKEY
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM
Pine City @ Becker/Big Lake 7:15 PM
