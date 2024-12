Crusader Christmas Classic Basketball Event Starts Thursday

The annual Crusader Christmas Classic basketball event starts today and run through Saturday at Cathedral High School. The schedule is below

Thursday, 12/26

3:30pm – Concordia Academy vs. Melrose - Girls

5:30pm - Concordia Academy vs. Melrose - Boys

7:00pm - Litchfield vs. Cathedral – Boys

Friday, 12/27

12:15pm – Concordia Academy JV vs. Cathedral JV - Boys

2:00pm – Carlton vs. Melrose - Girls

3:30pm – Litchfield vs. Melrose - Boys

5:30pm – Concordia Academy vs. Cathedral - Girls

7:00pm - Concordia Academy vs. Cathedral – Boys

Saturday, 12/28

10:15am – Litchfield JV vs. Cathedral JV - Boys

12:00pm – Carlton vs. Concordia Academy - Girls

1:30pm – Litchfield vs. Concordia Academy - Boys

3:30pm – Cathedral vs. Melrose - Girls

5:00pm - Cathedral vs. Melrose – Boys