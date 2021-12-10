High School Results; Fergus Falls Edges Apollo
Boys Basketball:
Fergus Falls 61, Apollo 57
Alexandria 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38
Sartell-St. Stephen 83, ROCORI 56
Sauk Centre 63, Kimball 41
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 53, Moorhead 21
ROCORI 53, Paynesville 42
Sauk Centre 55, Albany 53
Holdingford 59, Cathedral 39
(Ellie Pelzel had 11 points for Cathedral)
Boys Hockey:
Fergus Falls 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud 5, River Lakes 1
Fergus Falls 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2
Wrestling:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Spectrum 15
Sauk Rapids-Rice 53, St. Agnes 18
Gymnastics:
St. Cloud 140.35, Willmar 130.175
Brainerd 136.725, Sartell-St. Stephen 131.675