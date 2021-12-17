High School Results (December 16)
Apollo boys basketball improved to 2-2 with a 53-50 win over Hutchinson Thursday night. Apollo will play at home against Detroit Lakes tonight at 7:15.
Boys Basketball:
Albany 63, Annandale 58
Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Brooten-Belgrade-Elrosa 54
Girls Basketball:
Rocori 70, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36
Cathedral 46, Mora 17 (Ellie Pelzel had 13 points for Cathedral)
Fergus Falls 90, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45
Willmar 51, St. Cloud Crush 46
Boys Hockey:
STMA 5, St. Cloud Crush 2
River Lakes at Alexandria (postponed)
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd (postponed)
Girls Hockey:
Brainerd 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1
Prairie Center at St. Cloud (postponed)
Alexandria at River Lakes (postponed)
Boys Swimming/Diving:
Apollo 94, Fergus Falls 69
Brainerd 108, Sartell-St. Stephen 78
Tech-Rocori-Cathedral 96, Willmar 86