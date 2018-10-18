High School Football; Week 8 Results

Photo - Jacky Ford

Bemidji 31, Tech 30 (overtime)
(Tech decided to go with Troy Feddema at quarterback with starting quarterback Nate Trewick out with a broken leg.  Feddema ran for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns and threw for 17 yards.  Kedrick Osuorah ran for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Tigers.  Tech is 5-3 and will be seeded either 3rd or 4th in the upcoming section 8-5-A playoffs.  Pairings will be announced today).

Hutchinson 48, Sauk Rapids-Rice 13
(Hutch led 35-6 at halftime.  Hutchinson is 8-0 while Sauk Rapids-Rice drops to 6-2. The Storm will be seeded 2nd in the section playoffs starting next week).

Becker 22, Apollo 7
Brainerd 42, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Willmar 46, Rocori 0
Foley 32, Cathedral 12
New London-Spicer 27, Albany 22

 

Categories: high school sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, Sports, Sports News, St. Cloud Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top