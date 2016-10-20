High School Football Scores- Week Eight

The Sartell Sabres cruised to their fifth straight win Wednesday night with a 42-21 win over the Apollo Eagles at Michie Field. The Sabres finish the regular season 5-3, while the Eagles end on a seven game skid to finish 1-7.

The pairings for the section playoffs will be announced on Thursday afternoon. First round games will be held on Tuesday night, and round two on Saturday, October 29th.

ELSEWHERE:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 22 @ Willmar 39

Tech 26 @ Alexandria 19

Sartell 42 @ Apollo 21

ROCORI 48 @ Princeton 7

Zimmerman 41 @ Cathedral 13