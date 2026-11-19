Lots of new faces, a new head coach and tough conference opponents in the always rugged NCHC makes for a challenge for St. Cloud State men's hockey in 2026-2027. SCSU head coach Nick Oliver says the record isn't where they like it but he and the coaching staff are not judging the team entirely on record.

Losing Streak

The Huskies have lost 4 straight games and are 3-7-1 this season. Oliver understands that ultimately they are judged by their record but he has other criteria that they are holding the team to. He says they judge the team on effort, attitude, growth and development.

Photo courtesy of SCSU Athletics Photo courtesy of SCSU Athletics

Working Hard to Get Results

Oliver says "do we like where we're at?...no but we like the steps and the focus on getting better". He says they intend to stick with the plan and results will come.

Another Road Challenge

The Huskies will play at #8 North Dakota Friday (7pm) and Saturday night (6pm). Oliver says UND is well coached and they are playing their best hockey of the season. He says playing quality opponents can make them better and they will be ready for the challenge this weekend.

Road Trips can Help Growth

Road trips can bring young teams together. Oliver says that can help the team grow but he also appreciates the atmosphere and support they are getting from fans at home games this season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Nick Oliver, click below.